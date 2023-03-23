H.C. Wainwright lifts ObsEva SA [OBSV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ObsEva SA [NASDAQ: OBSV] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.1235 during the day while it closed the day at $0.10. The company report on March 15, 2023 that ObsEva Announces Progress Towards its Plans to Consolidate Operations in Switzerland: Delisting of OBSV from The Nasdaq Stock Market effective March 23, 2023.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange.

ObsEva SA stock has also loss -21.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OBSV stock has declined by -26.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.41% and lost -29.79% year-on date.

The market cap for OBSV stock reached $10.26 million, with 104.02 million shares outstanding and 97.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, OBSV reached a trading volume of 7504151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ObsEva SA [OBSV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OBSV shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OBSV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ObsEva SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for ObsEva SA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on OBSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ObsEva SA is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19.

OBSV stock trade performance evaluation

ObsEva SA [OBSV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.63. With this latest performance, OBSV shares dropped by -41.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for ObsEva SA [OBSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1726, while it was recorded at 0.1169 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4607 for the last 200 days.

ObsEva SA [OBSV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for OBSV is now -158.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -125.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -286.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ObsEva SA [OBSV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.44. Additionally, OBSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ObsEva SA [OBSV] managed to generate an average of -$1,144,647 per employee.ObsEva SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ObsEva SA [OBSV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.30% of OBSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBSV stocks are: SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 4,749,623, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.86% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,586,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in OBSV stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $0.18 million in OBSV stock with ownership of nearly 10.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ObsEva SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in ObsEva SA [NASDAQ:OBSV] by around 298,331 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 946,026 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,769,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,013,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBSV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,788 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 718,590 shares during the same period.