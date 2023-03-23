General Mills Inc. [GIS] Revenue clocked in at $19.37 billion, down -4.75% YTD: What’s Next?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] price plunged by -1.09 percent to reach at -$0.88. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamojis Make Epic Return and Enter the WWE Ring.

Fans can get their hands on limited-edition Cinnamoji Toast Crunch, Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 39 boxes starting this month and see a surprise Cinnamojis takeover during their first-ever WrestleMania appearance.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamojis are back with their absurd antics – and this time they are gearing up to square off against each other. The beloved Cinnamojis are busting outside the cereal bowl as they make their debut in the WWE ring, lucha libre-style.

A sum of 3251106 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.38M shares. General Mills Inc. shares reached a high of $81.47 and dropped to a low of $79.77 until finishing in the latest session at $79.87.

The one-year GIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.25. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $81.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $85 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 40.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.74, while it was recorded at 80.31 for the last single week of trading, and 78.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.59. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $83,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 6.62%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,432 million, or 78.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,457,571, which is approximately 9.888% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,009,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.71 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 784 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 29,939,234 shares. Additionally, 676 investors decreased positions by around 24,196,135 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 402,001,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,137,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,513,190 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,824,283 shares during the same period.