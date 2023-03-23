For QuantumScape Corporation [QS], Analyst sees a drop to $5. What next?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] closed the trading session at $7.51 on 03/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.50, while the highest price level was $7.88. The company report on February 15, 2023 that QuantumScape Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Business and Financial Results.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced its business and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended December 31.

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.quantumscape.com, that details fourth-quarter financial results and provides a business update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.45 percent and weekly performance of 6.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, QS reached to a volume of 5023156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.43, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 8.88 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -27.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.00. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$484,596 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.90 and a Current Ratio set at 22.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QuantumScape Corporation [QS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $951 million, or 36.70% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,594,549, which is approximately 5.054% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 14,794,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.11 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $85.27 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 28.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 21,870,166 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 12,274,939 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 92,448,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,593,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,095,373 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,577,078 shares during the same period.