Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell -6.79% so far this year. What now?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] traded at a low on 03/22/23, posting a -1.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.86. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Dropbox Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $598.8 Million, up 5.9% year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, up 9.2% year-over-yearNet Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $194.6 Million and Free Cash Flow of $181.7 Million.

Fiscal 2022 Revenue of $2.325 Billion, up 7.7% year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, up 9.4% year-over-yearNet Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $797.3 Million and Free Cash Flow of $763.5 Million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3705489 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dropbox Inc. stands at 2.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for DBX stock reached $7.45 billion, with 352.20 million shares outstanding and 266.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 3705489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $26.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DBX stock performed recently?

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.99, while it was recorded at 20.50 for the last single week of trading, and 22.10 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 10.22%.

Insider trade positions for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

There are presently around $4,817 million, or 82.90% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,649,959, which is approximately -2.671% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,255,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.67 million in DBX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $350.71 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 3.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 29,550,897 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 24,130,089 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 177,224,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,905,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,937,034 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,980,462 shares during the same period.