DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Is Currently -3.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] price plunged by -3.28 percent to reach at -$1.92. The company report on March 20, 2023 that DocuSign To Participate at Upcoming Investor Event.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), announced that Cynthia Gaylor, DocuSign’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following investor event.

Morgan Stanley 2023 Silicon Valley Software Bus TourMonday, April 3, 202311:30 a.m. PST (2:30 p.m. EST).

A sum of 3523931 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.62M shares. DocuSign Inc. shares reached a high of $59.11 and dropped to a low of $56.51 until finishing in the latest session at $56.59.

The one-year DOCU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.93. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $68.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2023, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on DOCU stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DOCU shares from 50 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 25.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.99 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.39, while it was recorded at 57.64 for the last single week of trading, and 57.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.37 and a Gross Margin at +78.69. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.87.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -4.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.90. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,944 million, or 78.60% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,056,614, which is approximately 3.112% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,297,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $752.52 million in DOCU stocks shares; and POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $464.6 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -5.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 29,174,712 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 26,298,432 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 102,572,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,045,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,189,683 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,418,132 shares during the same period.