Deutsche Bank lifts Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $11.30 with a heavy trading volume of 4123924 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Dun & Bradstreet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. A reconciliation of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”.

GAAP Revenue and Adjusted Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 were both $595.0 million. GAAP Revenue and Adjusted Revenue decreased 0.6% and increased 2.8% on a constant currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

It opened the trading session at $11.29, the shares rose to $11.65 and dropped to $11.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNB points out that the company has recorded -16.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, DNB reached to a volume of 4123924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $15.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on DNB stock. On July 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DNB shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for DNB stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.00 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.86, while it was recorded at 10.96 for the last single week of trading, and 13.67 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.97 and a Gross Margin at +41.18. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.21. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 2.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]

There are presently around $4,296 million, or 88.20% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 79,048,691, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP, holding 49,579,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $560.25 million in DNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $288.3 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly 9.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 28,850,241 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 30,773,206 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 320,560,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,184,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,941,823 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 8,128,251 shares during the same period.