D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Revenue clocked in at $33.68 billion, up 7.37% YTD: What’s Next?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] price plunged by -1.17 percent to reach at -$1.13. The company report on March 15, 2023 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2023 Second Quarter Earnings on April 20, 2023.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, April 20, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 420753. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 47854. The teleconference replay will be available through April 27, 2023. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through July 31, 2023.

A sum of 4690102 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.82M shares. D.R. Horton Inc. shares reached a high of $97.88 and dropped to a low of $95.64 until finishing in the latest session at $95.71.

The one-year DHI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.51. The average equity rating for DHI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $109.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $107 to $102.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $104 to $96, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.70.

DHI Stock Performance Analysis:

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.56, while it was recorded at 96.94 for the last single week of trading, and 81.06 for the last 200 days.

DHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -9.70%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,983 million, or 87.30% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 40,603,101, which is approximately 6.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,846,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in DHI stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.93 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 69.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 30,075,530 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 24,767,653 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 247,980,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,823,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,911,812 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,440,435 shares during the same period.