Credit Suisse lifts LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.51% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -58.14%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that LivePerson named Technology Partner of the Year at the 2023 Stevie® Awards.

Leading AI company awarded top honor by the world’s foremost sales and customer service awards program.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, was presented with the Gold Stevie® Award for Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year at the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Over the last 12 months, LPSN stock dropped by -83.29%. The one-year LivePerson Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.68. The average equity rating for LPSN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $302.25 million, with 75.87 million shares outstanding and 70.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, LPSN stock reached a trading volume of 3274211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for LivePerson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM raised their target price from $25 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for LivePerson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $6, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on LPSN stock. On March 03, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LPSN shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivePerson Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30.

LPSN Stock Performance Analysis:

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.14. With this latest performance, LPSN shares dropped by -68.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.24 for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.63, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 11.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LivePerson Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.35 and a Gross Margin at +59.03. LivePerson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.85.

Return on Total Capital for LPSN is now -22.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,091.27. Additionally, LPSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,084.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] managed to generate an average of -$173,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.LivePerson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

LPSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivePerson Inc. go to 25.00%.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $264 million, or 87.90% of LPSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,126,348, which is approximately 0.207% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,227,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.74 million in LPSN stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $28.65 million in LPSN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LivePerson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ:LPSN] by around 4,557,614 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 5,497,239 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 54,468,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,523,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPSN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,271,496 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,145,163 shares during the same period.