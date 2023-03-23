Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] Stock trading around $19.58 per share: What’s Next?

Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE: CUZ] plunged by -$1.18 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.60 during the day while it closed the day at $19.58. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Cousins Properties Announces Its First Quarter 2023 Common Stock Dividend.

Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter dividend will be payable on April 14, 2023 to common shareholders of record on April 5, 2023.

Cousins Properties Incorporated stock has also loss -7.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CUZ stock has declined by -20.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.55% and lost -22.58% year-on date.

The market cap for CUZ stock reached $3.12 billion, with 151.44 million shares outstanding and 150.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, CUZ reached a trading volume of 3050344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUZ shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Cousins Properties Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on CUZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cousins Properties Incorporated is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CUZ stock trade performance evaluation

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.03. With this latest performance, CUZ shares dropped by -22.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.68 for Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.94, while it was recorded at 20.02 for the last single week of trading, and 26.33 for the last 200 days.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for CUZ is now 2.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.75. Additionally, CUZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] managed to generate an average of $583,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,077 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,383,960, which is approximately 2.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,493,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.69 million in CUZ stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $272.08 million in CUZ stock with ownership of nearly 49.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cousins Properties Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE:CUZ] by around 18,417,370 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 9,948,530 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 128,764,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,130,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUZ stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,166,642 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,469,728 shares during the same period.