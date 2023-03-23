CLSA lifts ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] gained 0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $28.27 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2023 that ZTO Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

24.4 Billion Annual Parcels Expanded Market Share by 1.5pts to 22.1%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. represents 809.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.40 billion with the latest information. ZTO stock price has been found in the range of $28.20 to $28.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 3033921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $34.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $27 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40.20, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZTO stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZTO shares from 31 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for ZTO stock

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.98. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.34 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.08, while it was recorded at 28.19 for the last single week of trading, and 25.36 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.68 and a Gross Margin at +25.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.25.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.29. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 21.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $7,490 million, or 31.60% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 41,632,809, which is approximately 7.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,968,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $507.96 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $478.64 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly 6.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 35,743,867 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 25,288,820 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 203,902,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,934,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,925,289 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 6,065,181 shares during the same period.