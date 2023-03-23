BofA/Merrill lifts Teekay Corporation [TK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teekay Corporation [NYSE: TK] jumped around 0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.40 at the close of the session, up 5.96%. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Teekay Corporation Completes $30 Million Share Repurchase Program and Announces New Share Repurchase Program.

In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $30 million of the Company’s outstanding common shares. Under the program, repurchases can be made from time to time in the open market, through privately-negotiated transactions and by any other means permitted under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in each case at times and prices considered appropriate by the Company. The timing of any purchases and the exact number of shares to be purchased under the program will be subject to the discretion of the Company and upon market conditions and other factors. The Company intends to make all open market repurchases under the plan in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Teekay Corporation stock is now 40.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TK Stock saw the intraday high of $6.75 and lowest of $6.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.43, which means current price is +53.85% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, TK reached a trading volume of 3342012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teekay Corporation [TK]?

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Teekay Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2017, representing the official price target for Teekay Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teekay Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for TK in the course of the last twelve months was 3.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has TK stock performed recently?

Teekay Corporation [TK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.90. With this latest performance, TK shares gained by 23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.38 for Teekay Corporation [TK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

Teekay Corporation [TK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teekay Corporation [TK] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.62. Teekay Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for TK is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teekay Corporation [TK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.82. Additionally, TK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.27.

Teekay Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Teekay Corporation [TK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teekay Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Teekay Corporation [TK]

There are presently around $193 million, or 32.40% of TK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,225,748, which is approximately 9.2% of the company’s market cap and around 41.70% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,695,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.25 million in TK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $13.01 million in TK stock with ownership of nearly -0.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teekay Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Teekay Corporation [NYSE:TK] by around 10,514,805 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,345,486 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 18,222,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,082,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TK stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,492,078 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,112,241 shares during the same period.