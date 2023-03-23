Berenberg slashes price target on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] – find out why.

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] price plunged by -1.42 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on March 22, 2023 that CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $300 Million Buyback Program. Completion of Second $50 million tranche and launch of Third $50 million tranche.

London, March 22, 2023.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has completed the second tranche of its $50 million share buyback (the “Second Tranche”) in the framework of its $300 million common share buyback program with the transaction described in the table below. The transaction, completed on March 13, 2023, reported in aggregate, was based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company based on instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations). After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Second Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €46,863,453.43 ($49,999,997.50) for a total amount of 3,065,368 common shares purchased.

A sum of 3790685 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.45M shares. CNH Industrial N.V. shares reached a high of $14.88 and dropped to a low of $14.53 until finishing in the latest session at $14.55.

The one-year CNHI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.55. The average equity rating for CNHI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $19.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

CNHI Stock Performance Analysis:

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.30 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.35, while it was recorded at 14.28 for the last single week of trading, and 14.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNH Industrial N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.50 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.61.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 14.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.78. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] managed to generate an average of $50,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

CNHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.79%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,528 million, or 51.32% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 91,391,645, which is approximately -6.606% of the company’s market cap and around 27.09% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,451,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $632.22 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $578.15 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -6.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 34,843,678 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 61,960,151 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 420,598,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,402,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,591,645 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,129,797 shares during the same period.