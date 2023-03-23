Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] is -17.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] traded at a low on 03/22/23, posting a -2.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.93. The company report on March 21, 2023 that BATH & BODY WORKS ANNOUNCES LEGACY-INSPIRED LAUNCHES IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL FRAGRANCE DAY.

Beloved brand and fragrance authority announces newest additions to its vast fragrance portfolio, including exclusive early access for rewards members .

Founded in 1990, Bath & Body Works has been a disruptor in the fragrance industry for over 30 years. Led by its mission to make the world a brighter and happier place through the power of fragrance, the global leader in personal care and home fragrance products has done just that by delivering fragrant products enjoyed by 40% of households across the nation. With a massive fragrance portfolio, including over 250 new-to-the-world fragrances launched in 2022 alone and some of America’s most beloved scents, Bath & Body Works is the destination for discovering new and iconic scents to bring to every aspect of consumers’ lives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2908201 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at 3.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.24%.

The market cap for BBWI stock reached $8.17 billion, with 228.00 million shares outstanding and 222.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 2908201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $51.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $46, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on BBWI stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BBWI shares from 40 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has BBWI stock performed recently?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.27, while it was recorded at 35.04 for the last single week of trading, and 37.65 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +43.06. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 32.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.86. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

There are presently around $7,860 million, or 96.60% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,351,380, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 20,630,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $720.61 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $590.29 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -0.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 26,961,410 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 30,025,619 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 168,028,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,015,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,290,164 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 10,626,601 shares during the same period.