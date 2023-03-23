Barclays lifts Match Group Inc. [MTCH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] price surged by 2.27 percent to reach at $0.87. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Match Group to Present at the New Street Research Online Dating Summit.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that it will participate at the New Street Research Online Dating Summit on Tuesday, March 14. Fireside chats include:.

Faye Iosotaluno, COO of Tinder and Mark Van Ryswyk, CPO of Tinder, at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

A sum of 6933283 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.12M shares. Match Group Inc. shares reached a high of $40.56 and dropped to a low of $38.00 until finishing in the latest session at $39.22.

The one-year MTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.52. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $62.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.45. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.35, while it was recorded at 37.63 for the last single week of trading, and 53.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MTCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 16.55%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,556 million, or 97.60% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,859,662, which is approximately 2.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,896,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $622.79 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -13.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

290 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 34,889,238 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 31,307,582 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 202,947,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,143,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,835,365 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,421,947 shares during the same period.