Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is -13.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] traded at a high on 03/22/23, posting a 0.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.33. The company report on March 15, 2023 that AMYRIS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Fourth quarter Consumer revenue of $52.8 million increased 64% over the prior year and was another record quarter. Core revenue of $75.8 million grew 17% over the prior year.

Full year Consumer revenue of $176.9 million increased 92% and outperformed prestige beauty industry growth of 15%. Core revenue of $269.8 million grew 44% over prior year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3294979 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amyris Inc. stands at 15.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.51%.

The market cap for AMRS stock reached $502.47 million, with 322.29 million shares outstanding and 231.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 3294979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86.

How has AMRS stock performed recently?

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4353, while it was recorded at 1.3040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1561 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -219.63 and a Gross Margin at -2.09. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -195.86.

Return on Total Capital for AMRS is now -95.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.66. Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 118.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$330,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $169 million, or 38.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,211,189, which is approximately 7.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 18,164,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.16 million in AMRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.26 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 3.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 26,112,300 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 18,667,004 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 82,284,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,063,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,977,487 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,644,979 shares during the same period.