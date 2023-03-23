American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell -7.88% so far this year. What now?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] loss -1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $12.86 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2023 that AEO Reports Fourth Quarter Profit Ahead of Expectations, Demonstrating Continued Profit Improvement. Declared Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.10 per share.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Achieved second highest fourth quarter revenue in company history.

Adjusted operating profit of $96 million increased to last year and 2019.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. represents 191.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.63 billion with the latest information. AEO stock price has been found in the range of $12.85 to $13.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 4156684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $16.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $13, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on AEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 32.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AEO stock

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.28 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.87, while it was recorded at 13.03 for the last single week of trading, and 12.94 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.48 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.51. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $3,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to -1.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $2,239 million, or 93.97% of AEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,726,792, which is approximately 34.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 28,110,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.5 million in AEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $245.0 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 8.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 26,530,185 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 29,950,094 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 117,594,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,075,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,745,750 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 12,998,805 shares during the same period.