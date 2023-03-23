Alliance Global Partners lifts T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] closed the trading session at $0.54 on 03/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.501, while the highest price level was $0.5932. The company report on March 13, 2023 that T2 Biosystems Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Achieved record sepsis product revenue and sepsis-driven T2Dx Instrument placements in 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.74 percent and weekly performance of 2.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -89.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 541.63K shares, TTOO reached to a volume of 4393794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

TTOO stock trade performance evaluation

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -18.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.61 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1201, while it was recorded at 0.5137 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8481 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.87 and a Gross Margin at +5.23. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.39.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -171.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -200.56. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 307.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.80% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 175,391, which is approximately -3.513% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MCADAM, LLC, holding 113,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in TTOO stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $33000.0 in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 459.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 196,384 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 176,214 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 141,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,854 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 144,982 shares during the same period.