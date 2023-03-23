Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] Stock trading around $50.26 per share: What’s Next?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.34%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that THE Mining Investment Event of the North – Quebec City, June 2023.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Announces Peter Marrone, as THE Keynote SpeakerWelcomes Silver Sponsors Invest Yukon & TMX GroupCritical Metals Day, June 20 – Powered by National Bank Financial Markets.

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank SecuritiesCritical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank FinancialGold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of CompaniesSilver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial Communications Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, Amex Exploration, North Equities, INFOR Financial Group, Global Business Reports, Amvest Capital, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World, Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants.

Over the last 12 months, AEM stock dropped by -19.55%. The one-year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.49. The average equity rating for AEM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.71 billion, with 456.27 million shares outstanding and 454.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, AEM stock reached a trading volume of 3602607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $61.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AEM shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 454.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.99, while it was recorded at 49.92 for the last single week of trading, and 47.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.20. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AEM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -6.38%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,320 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,058,188, which is approximately 8.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 20,987,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $822.4 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 28,639,290 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 15,027,370 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 241,247,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,914,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,816,645 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,813 shares during the same period.