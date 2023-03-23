Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] moved up 10.56: Why It’s Important

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] closed the trading session at $0.27 on 03/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.24, while the highest price level was $0.29. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Agile Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Revenue Increased 33% from Third Quarter 2022 While GAAP Quarter-Over-Quarter OPEX Decreased 55% and Non-GAAP OPEX Remained Unchanged.

Twirla Demand and Factory Sales Up 25% and 30% Respectively in Fourth Quarter 2022 vs Third Quarter 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.58 percent and weekly performance of 23.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 689.53K shares, AGRX reached to a volume of 3746603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.39. With this latest performance, AGRX shares gained by 2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.46 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2597, while it was recorded at 0.2281 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4182 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1731.41 and a Gross Margin at -32.11. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1826.24.

Return on Total Capital for AGRX is now -152.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -197.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 191.91. Additionally, AGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,496,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.70% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: LPL FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 411,503, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 303,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81000.0 in AGRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $64000.0 in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly 10.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 246,440 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 919,732 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 475,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,641,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,906 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 562,395 shares during the same period.