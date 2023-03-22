why The AES Corporation [AES] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.00

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.41% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.08%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that AES Recognized as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for Tenth Consecutive Year.

Recognition by the Ethisphere Institute honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) has been recognized as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the tenth consecutive year that AES has received this designation and this year is one of only nine honorees in the energy sector.

Over the last 12 months, AES stock dropped by -3.04%. The one-year The AES Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.9. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.96 billion, with 669.03 million shares outstanding and 666.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, AES stock reached a trading volume of 5516695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.37 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.70, while it was recorded at 22.86 for the last single week of trading, and 25.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.55 and a Gross Margin at +20.19. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.33.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.92. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,382.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of -$60,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.07%.

There are presently around $14,904 million, or 97.40% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,726,923, which is approximately -1.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 69,443,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.43 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 1.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 35,527,185 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 26,372,858 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 586,960,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,860,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,138,883 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,332,106 shares during the same period.