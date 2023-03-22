why Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $111.77

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] jumped around 0.69 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $100.54 at the close of the session, up 0.69%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Laxman Narasimhan Assumes Role of Starbucks Chief Executive Officer.

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced, effective today, Laxman Narasimhan has assumed the role of chief executive officer and will join the company’s board of directors. Narasimhan was named incoming ceo on September 1, 2022, succeeding company founder and now former ceo, Howard Schultz.

Starbucks Corporation stock is now 1.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBUX Stock saw the intraday high of $101.19 and lowest of $100.135 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 110.83, which means current price is +3.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 4711272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $111.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $106, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.75, while it was recorded at 99.77 for the last single week of trading, and 92.37 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 18.02%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $84,269 million, or 72.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,626,376, which is approximately 1.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,088,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.65 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.42 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -2.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,126 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 70,599,624 shares. Additionally, 1,073 investors decreased positions by around 44,523,432 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 723,040,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 838,163,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 276 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,141,375 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 4,457,473 shares during the same period.