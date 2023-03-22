why Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.83

Pear Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PEAR] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.34 at the close of the session, up 59.88%. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Pear Therapeutics Announces Process Exploring Strategic Alternatives.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEAR) (“the Company”), the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), today announced that it is engaged in a process to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The Company has engaged MTS Health Partners, L.P. to act as the Company’s exclusive financial advisor to assist in evaluating potential alternatives. MTS Health Partners is a leading boutique investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to the healthcare industry.

As part of its process, Pear is exploring the potential for an acquisition, company sale, merger, divestiture of assets, licensing, or other strategic transactions and/or seeking additional financing. There is no set timetable for this process and there can be no assurance that this process will result in the Company pursuing a transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed on attractive terms. If the Company is unable to complete a transaction, it may be required to seek a reorganization, liquidation or other restructuring. The Company does not expect to disclose or provide an update concerning developments related to this process unless or until the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or otherwise determines that other disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -71.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEAR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.48 and lowest of $0.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.74, which means current price is +67.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 258.16K shares, PEAR reached a trading volume of 20470227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAR shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pear Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Pear Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PEAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pear Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has PEAR stock performed recently?

Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.39. With this latest performance, PEAR shares dropped by -68.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.49 for Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9865, while it was recorded at 0.4246 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6926 for the last 200 days.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2511.53 and a Gross Margin at -24.36. Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1548.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.04.

Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR]

There are presently around $28 million, or 73.40% of PEAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAR stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 26,803,573, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,744,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.61 million in PEAR stocks shares; and SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD, currently with $4.05 million in PEAR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Pear Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PEAR] by around 3,973,248 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,325,275 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 77,793,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,092,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,181,507 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 646,358 shares during the same period.