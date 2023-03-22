why Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.35

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] price surged by 0.36 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022(Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021).

– Travel Restrictions and Reduced Visitation Continue to Impact Financial Results.

A sum of 4077166 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.13M shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares reached a high of $56.325 and dropped to a low of $55.12 until finishing in the latest session at $55.16.

The one-year LVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.59. The average equity rating for LVS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $65.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.29.

LVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.54, while it was recorded at 54.48 for the last single week of trading, and 43.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Las Vegas Sands Corp. Fundamentals:

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

LVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,390 million, or 41.00% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 33,393,752, which is approximately 4.832% of the company’s market cap and around 56.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,937,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in LVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.74 billion in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 41,029,865 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 33,513,012 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 240,716,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,259,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,519,166 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 6,728,155 shares during the same period.