why IonQ Inc. [IONQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.40

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] price surged by 5.64 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on March 6, 2023 that IonQ Poised for Aggressive Commercial Growth in 2023, Sets Date to Report on Momentum and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

IonQ generated $25 million in 2022 bookings, achieving ~50% growth year-over-year.

IonQ to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 30, 2023.

A sum of 5094481 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.20M shares. IonQ Inc. shares reached a high of $4.94 and dropped to a low of $4.63 until finishing in the latest session at $4.87.

The one-year IONQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.19. The average equity rating for IONQ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 109.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

IONQ Stock Performance Analysis:

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IonQ Inc. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.20 and a Current Ratio set at 21.20.

IONQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $415 million, or 46.50% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,115,608, which is approximately 10.858% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 14,614,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.17 million in IONQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.8 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly 5.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 8,473,602 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 14,870,573 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 61,817,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,161,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,912,554 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,035,155 shares during the same period.