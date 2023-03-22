why Gold Fields Limited [GFI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.78

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] traded at a low on 03/21/23, posting a -2.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.54. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti propose Ghana JV to create Africa’s largest gold mine.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti (“The Parties”) have agreed the key terms of a proposed joint venture in Ghana between Gold Fields’ Tarkwa and AngloGold Ashanti’s neighbouring Iduapriem mines (the “Proposed Joint Venture”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4428098 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gold Fields Limited stands at 4.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.01%.

The market cap for GFI stock reached $9.68 billion, with 890.64 million shares outstanding and 858.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 4428098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $11.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on GFI stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFI shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 68.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has GFI stock performed recently?

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.35. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 14.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.84, while it was recorded at 11.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.65 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Limited go to 8.50%.

Insider trade positions for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

104 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 19,114,447 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 64,518,811 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 123,708,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,341,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,222,154 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 28,406,461 shares during the same period.