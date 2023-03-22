why Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $80.05

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] closed the trading session at $72.38 on 03/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.97, while the highest price level was $73.26. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Colgate Announces Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2023.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today increased the quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.48 per share, up from $0.47 per share. The increase will be effective in the second quarter, 2023. The Board declared that the second quarter dividend is to be paid on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023. On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.92 versus $1.88 per share previously. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.14 percent and weekly performance of 0.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, CL reached to a volume of 4560116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $80.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 150.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 359.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.04, while it was recorded at 72.71 for the last single week of trading, and 76.17 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.49. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,311.97. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,278.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $52,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.02%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,088 million, or 81.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,375,011, which is approximately 2.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,042,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.92 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.59 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 762 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 43,985,130 shares. Additionally, 683 investors decreased positions by around 41,292,154 shares, while 348 investors held positions by with 579,098,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 664,376,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,193,985 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,089,602 shares during the same period.