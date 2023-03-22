WBB Securities slashes price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] – find out why.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTK] price surged by 35.77 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Announces Full-Year 2022 Revenue of $160.3 Million.

— NUZYRA® (omadacycline) Generated Net U.S. Sales of $98.7 Million from the Core Commercial Business, a 45% Increase Over the Prior Year.

— Continued Progress on the Rare Disease Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) & BARDA Project BioShield Anthrax Programs.

A sum of 7030838 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 356.11K shares. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.92 and dropped to a low of $1.37 until finishing in the latest session at $1.86.

The one-year PRTK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.06. The average equity rating for PRTK stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTK shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

WBB Securities have made an estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, WBB Securities dropped their target price from $6 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PRTK stock. On November 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PRTK shares from 19 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85.

PRTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.62. With this latest performance, PRTK shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9740, while it was recorded at 1.6320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3121 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.83 and a Gross Margin at +85.31. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.66.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 46.40% of PRTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTK stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,156,891, which is approximately 6.939% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,199,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 million in PRTK stocks shares; and OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.67 million in PRTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTK] by around 1,722,279 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,324,325 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 18,804,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,850,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 280,682 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 668,206 shares during the same period.