Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: CSIQ] gained 15.03% on the last trading session, reaching $41.25 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Canadian Solar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Canadian Solar Inc. (“Canadian Solar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Canadian Solar Inc. represents 64.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.78 billion with the latest information. CSIQ stock price has been found in the range of $37.00 to $41.819.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, CSIQ reached a trading volume of 4540163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSIQ shares is $41.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSIQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $43 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CSIQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Solar Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.07.

Trading performance analysis for CSIQ stock

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, CSIQ shares gained by 5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.40, while it was recorded at 37.39 for the last single week of trading, and 36.56 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.72 and a Gross Margin at +17.23. Canadian Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.80.

Return on Total Capital for CSIQ is now 2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.86. Additionally, CSIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] managed to generate an average of $7,037 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Canadian Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSIQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Solar Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]

There are presently around $1,279 million, or 58.70% of CSIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSIQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,724,842, which is approximately 2.172% of the company’s market cap and around 31.00% of the total institutional ownership; GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, holding 2,923,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.58 million in CSIQ stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $94.3 million in CSIQ stock with ownership of nearly -9.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:CSIQ] by around 4,455,786 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 4,218,339 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 22,333,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,007,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSIQ stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,181,044 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,432,970 shares during the same period.