Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] is -10.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] closed the trading session at $33.54 on 03/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.205, while the highest price level was $33.825. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Walgreens Statement on Mifepristone.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

We want to be very clear about what our position has always been: Walgreens plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so. Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws. Providing legally approved medications to patients is what pharmacies do, and is rooted in our commitment to the communities in which we operate.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.22 percent and weekly performance of 0.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 7540010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $41.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $54, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.72, while it was recorded at 33.32 for the last single week of trading, and 37.26 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 3.90%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,976 million, or 59.80% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,519,967, which is approximately -1.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,608,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.93 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 7.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 655 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 33,706,835 shares. Additionally, 553 investors decreased positions by around 27,594,295 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 444,850,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,151,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,694,755 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,380,237 shares during the same period.