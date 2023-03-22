Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Is Currently 0.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.12 at the close of the session, up 0.49%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Virgin Galactic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Commercial Service Remains on Track for Q2 2023.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock is now 18.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPCE Stock saw the intraday high of $4.27 and lowest of $4.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.25, which means current price is +20.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.95M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 7672065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $4.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 553.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.60. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -35.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.51 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21625.61 and a Gross Margin at -462.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21632.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.29.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

There are presently around $404 million, or 37.00% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,982,247, which is approximately 7.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,680,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.09 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $71.31 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 30.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 16,243,856 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 8,232,014 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 73,538,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,014,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,366,873 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,952,670 shares during the same period.