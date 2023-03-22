U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] gain 230.39% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: USX] closed the trading session at $5.98 on 03/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.865, while the highest price level was $6.025. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Knight-Swift Transportation Agrees to Acquire U.S. Xpress Enterprises for $6.15 Per Share.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) (“U.S. Xpress”) today announced an agreement under which Knight-Swift will acquire U.S. Xpress for a total enterprise value of approximately $808 million, excluding transaction costs. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Knight-Swift and a Special Committee of the independent directors of the U.S. Xpress Board of Directors (“Special Committee”). It is expected to close late in the second quarter or early third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 230.39 percent and weekly performance of 271.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 133.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 288.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 226.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 267.15K shares, USX reached to a volume of 13327315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USX shares is $2.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USX stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on USX stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for USX shares from 8 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for USX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

USX stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 271.43. With this latest performance, USX shares gained by 288.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.28 for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7900, while it was recorded at 2.4600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3400 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.26 and a Gross Margin at +2.27. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.97.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $89 million, or 46.10% of USX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USX stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC with ownership of 3,055,712, which is approximately -1.548% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 2,753,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.47 million in USX stocks shares; and TWENTY ACRE CAPITAL LP, currently with $8.34 million in USX stock with ownership of nearly 1.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [NYSE:USX] by around 588,489 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,271,999 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 12,967,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,828,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,404 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 843,614 shares during the same period.