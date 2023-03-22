The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] is -11.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $57.95 during the day while it closed the day at $57.21. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Inflation Continues to Be the Top Challenge for Restaurants, TD Bank Survey Finds.

Despite economic concerns, restaurant operators are optimistic and plan to invest in store reimagining.

Inflation continues to be the top challenge for restaurants as they look ahead to 2023, according to a survey conducted by TD, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, at the 2022 Restaurant Finance and Development Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. The poll collected insight from 300 restaurant franchise operators and other finance professionals to identify restaurant franchise finance trends.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock has also loss -3.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TD stock has declined by -9.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.19% and lost -11.66% year-on date.

The market cap for TD stock reached $106.26 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 5174070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $74.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 296.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.39.

TD stock trade performance evaluation

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -16.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.95 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.67, while it was recorded at 57.28 for the last single week of trading, and 65.36 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 10.40%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54,003 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 158,151,533, which is approximately 1.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 89,044,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.09 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.94 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 2.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 50,200,184 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 32,600,249 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 861,138,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 943,938,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,434,271 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,000,994 shares during the same period.