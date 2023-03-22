Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is 7.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] slipped around -0.75 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $178.41 at the close of the session, down -0.42%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that TI pioneers the industry’s first stand-alone active EMI filter ICs, supporting high-density power supply designs.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Engineers can design smaller, lighter and more affordable solutions while optimizing system performance, efficiency and reliability.

Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today debuted the industry’s first stand-alone active electromagnetic interference (EMI) filter integrated circuits (ICs), enabling engineers to implement smaller, lighter EMI filters, to enhance system functionality at reduced system cost while simultaneously meeting EMI regulatory standards.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock is now 7.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXN Stock saw the intraday high of $180.66 and lowest of $176.246 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 191.34, which means current price is +9.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 4208971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $183.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $185 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 100.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.69, while it was recorded at 176.96 for the last single week of trading, and 168.43 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $138,448 million, or 86.70% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,509,560, which is approximately 0.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,277,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.79 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.62 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -1.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,055 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 38,359,691 shares. Additionally, 868 investors decreased positions by around 32,169,586 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 705,483,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,012,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,555,813 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,697,015 shares during the same period.