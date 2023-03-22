Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] is -4.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] price surged by 2.39 percent to reach at $0.71. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Suncor Employees Volunteer at 2023 Arctic Winter Games (AWG).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Suncor Energy

Katelyn Fujii and Roderick McDonald say volunteering for the Arctic Winter Games got them to help showcase their community and learn more about reconciliation.

A sum of 5461825 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.45M shares. Suncor Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $30.605 and dropped to a low of $30.00 until finishing in the latest session at $30.43.

The one-year SU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.96. The average equity rating for SU stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SU Stock Performance Analysis:

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, SU shares dropped by -8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.03 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.07, while it was recorded at 29.47 for the last single week of trading, and 32.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Suncor Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 9.41%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,853 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 71,512,136, which is approximately 4.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,756,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.27 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly -0.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 84,115,514 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 53,359,294 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 679,238,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,713,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,904,273 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,976,655 shares during the same period.