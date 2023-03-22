Stifel slashes price target on Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] – find out why.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] plunged by -$2.25 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.71 during the day while it closed the day at $9.38. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Viking Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (“Viking”) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the company will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -13.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VKTX stock has inclined by 133.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 203.56% and lost -0.21% year-on date.

The market cap for VKTX stock reached $680.24 million, with 76.58 million shares outstanding and 67.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 6885361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $12, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on VKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

VKTX stock trade performance evaluation

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.94. With this latest performance, VKTX shares dropped by -16.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 10.89 for the last single week of trading, and 5.38 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32.

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $325 million, or 35.70% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,382,500, which is approximately 41.233% of the company’s market cap and around 11.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,325,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.2 million in VKTX stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $14.07 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 15,000,028 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,180,921 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 12,508,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,689,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,978,848 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,090,027 shares during the same period.