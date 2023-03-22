Sidoti lifts Exponent Inc. [EXPO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exponent Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPO] traded at a high on 03/21/23, posting a 0.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $98.33. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Exponent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; CVR Energy and Certara to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) will replace Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASD: AAWW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 21. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a transaction expected to close soon pending final conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11684279 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exponent Inc. stands at 4.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.90%.

The market cap for EXPO stock reached $5.11 billion, with 51.11 million shares outstanding and 50.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 185.49K shares, EXPO reached a trading volume of 11684279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exponent Inc. [EXPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPO shares is $120.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Exponent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Exponent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exponent Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPO in the course of the last twelve months was 156.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has EXPO stock performed recently?

Exponent Inc. [EXPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, EXPO shares dropped by -9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for Exponent Inc. [EXPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.01, while it was recorded at 98.73 for the last single week of trading, and 96.98 for the last 200 days.

Exponent Inc. [EXPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exponent Inc. [EXPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.44 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. Exponent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.94.

Return on Total Capital for EXPO is now 36.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exponent Inc. [EXPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.80. Additionally, EXPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exponent Inc. [EXPO] managed to generate an average of $77,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Exponent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Exponent Inc. [EXPO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exponent Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exponent Inc. [EXPO]

There are presently around $4,638 million, or 94.40% of EXPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,010,803, which is approximately 2.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,606,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $551.33 million in EXPO stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $409.93 million in EXPO stock with ownership of nearly 0.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exponent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Exponent Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPO] by around 1,871,484 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 1,706,767 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 43,586,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,165,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPO stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 291,396 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 480,654 shares during the same period.