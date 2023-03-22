ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Stock trading around $81.35 per share: What’s Next?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] traded at a high on 03/21/23, posting a 1.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $81.35. The company report on March 21, 2023 that onsemi Launches Simulation Tools to Bring Complex Power Electronics Applications to Market Faster.

Industry-first PLECS Models and system-level simulation valid for hard and soft switching applications, corner modeling and custom parasitic environment, enabling virtual prototyping.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced a breakthrough in simulation tools for onsemi’s EliteSiC Silicon Carbide (SiC) product family and its applications. The company launched the online Elite Power Simulator and Self-Service PLECS Model Generator, which provide meaningful insights for complex power electronic applications through system-level simulations at an early stage of the development cycle. The tools save power electronic engineers time by providing state-of-the-art accurate simulation data enabling EliteSiC product selection tailored to customer applications, instead of costly and time-consuming hardware fabrication and testing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4828024 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at 4.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.96%.

The market cap for ON stock reached $36.14 billion, with 432.30 million shares outstanding and 430.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 4828024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $92.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 22.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has ON stock performed recently?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.61, while it was recorded at 79.62 for the last single week of trading, and 67.36 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.61.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 17.47%.

Insider trade positions for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $34,868 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 50,792,399, which is approximately 11.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,935,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.52 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 35,123,540 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 33,855,372 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 359,636,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,615,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,647,224 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,631,826 shares during the same period.