Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] fell -45.79% so far this year. What now?

Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ: NUTX] closed the trading session at $1.03 on 03/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9601, while the highest price level was $1.07. The company report on March 20, 2023 that NUTEX HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS MEDICAL GROUP IN HOUSTON.

Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 19 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today provides an update on Houston Physicians IPA, its independent practice association (“IPA”) in Houston.

An IPA is an association of independent physician practices who wish to focus on providing high quality care and to remain independent but need additional resources and expertise to lead the market in value-based care. Houston Physicians IPA offers its providers access to our Clinigence Health cloud-based population health data analytics platform, opportunities to participate in risk-based contracts with payors and the resources of ProCare MSO, Nutex Health’s wholly-owned management services organization (“MSO”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.79 percent and weekly performance of -8.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, NUTX reached to a volume of 4245448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUTX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Nutex Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutex Health Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

NUTX stock trade performance evaluation

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.85. With this latest performance, NUTX shares dropped by -25.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3669, while it was recorded at 1.0580 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1998 for the last 200 days.

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.92. Nutex Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -496.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -164.17.

Nutex Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33 million, or 1.30% of NUTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,510,538, which is approximately 602.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,931,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 million in NUTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.78 million in NUTX stock with ownership of nearly 251.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ:NUTX] by around 25,941,772 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,350,934 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,324,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,616,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUTX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,562,786 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,510,283 shares during the same period.