Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] stock Upgrade by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $18.50

Momentive Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MNTV] traded at a low on 03/21/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.26. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Momentive Global Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 Billion.

Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG) in an all-cash transaction that values Momentive at approximately $1.5 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Momentive shareholders will receive $9.46 per share, representing a premium of approximately 28% to the volume weighted average closing price of Momentive stock for the 10 trading days ending on March 13, 2023, and a 46% premium to the company’s closing stock price on the day prior to media rumors regarding a potential sale on October 19, 2022.

“This new chapter will enable Momentive to advance our long-term strategy and mission,” said Zander Lurie, Momentive CEO. “STG’s 20 years of investment experience in software, analytics, and data companies will provide us with invaluable expertise as we scale our customer base and product suite. Today’s volatile business climate necessitates that organizations consistently collect feedback from their stakeholders. That’s where we shine.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5189076 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Momentive Global Inc. stands at 0.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.98%.

The market cap for MNTV stock reached $1.39 billion, with 148.04 million shares outstanding and 127.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, MNTV reached a trading volume of 5189076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNTV shares is $9.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Momentive Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $28 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Momentive Global Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momentive Global Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNTV in the course of the last twelve months was 165.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MNTV stock performed recently?

Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, MNTV shares gained by 27.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.93 for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 9.27 for the last single week of trading, and 7.80 for the last 200 days.

Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.07 and a Gross Margin at +81.49. Momentive Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.27.

Momentive Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Momentive Global Inc. go to 56.71%.

Insider trade positions for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]

There are presently around $1,150 million, or 78.90% of MNTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNTV stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 19,791,330, which is approximately 44.996% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,521,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.2 million in MNTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $92.92 million in MNTV stock with ownership of nearly 2.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Momentive Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Momentive Global Inc. [NASDAQ:MNTV] by around 28,241,006 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 20,262,247 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 75,679,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,182,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNTV stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,394,481 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,557,855 shares during the same period.