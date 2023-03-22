Minim Inc. [MINM] Is Currently 10.36 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Minim Inc. [NASDAQ: MINM] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.152 during the day while it closed the day at $0.13. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Minim to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call Conference on March 29, 2023.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Minim Inc. stock has also gained 6.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MINM stock has declined by -36.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.20% and lost -28.62% year-on date.

The market cap for MINM stock reached $6.05 million, with 46.53 million shares outstanding and 24.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 471.23K shares, MINM reached a trading volume of 5323658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Minim Inc. [MINM]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Minim Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minim Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MINM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

MINM stock trade performance evaluation

Minim Inc. [MINM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.51. With this latest performance, MINM shares dropped by -42.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MINM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.19 for Minim Inc. [MINM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1942, while it was recorded at 0.1229 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2649 for the last 200 days.

Minim Inc. [MINM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Minim Inc. [MINM] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.13. Minim Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Return on Total Capital for MINM is now -25.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Minim Inc. [MINM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.52. Additionally, MINM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Minim Inc. [MINM] managed to generate an average of -$26,490 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Minim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Minim Inc. [MINM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.40% of MINM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MINM stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 1,565,364, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY SECURITIES, INC., holding 1,565,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in MINM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $95000.0 in MINM stock with ownership of nearly -9.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Minim Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Minim Inc. [NASDAQ:MINM] by around 1,659,323 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 964,961 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,510,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,134,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MINM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,647,734 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 864,011 shares during the same period.