Market cap of The Southern Company [SO] reaches 73.34B – now what?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] price plunged by -2.07 percent to reach at -$1.42. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Southern Company’s Approach Reliability, Resilience, and Affordability.

A sum of 6010117 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.22M shares. The Southern Company shares reached a high of $68.61 and dropped to a low of $66.23 until finishing in the latest session at $67.13.

The one-year SO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.28. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $70.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $59, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.84, while it was recorded at 67.87 for the last single week of trading, and 70.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Southern Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.48%.

The Southern Company [SO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,555 million, or 63.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,914,225, which is approximately 3.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,961,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.43 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.38 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 0.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

943 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 37,454,763 shares. Additionally, 629 investors decreased positions by around 25,003,980 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 631,047,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,506,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,609,687 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 6,310,368 shares during the same period.