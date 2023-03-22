Market cap of Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX] reaches 52.57M – now what?

Quince Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: QNCX] gained 71.10% on the last trading session, reaching $1.44 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Echo Lake Capital Offers to Acquire Quince Therapeutics, Inc.

Offers $1.60 per share in cash.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. represents 35.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.57 million with the latest information. QNCX stock price has been found in the range of $1.33 to $1.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, QNCX reached a trading volume of 51484213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quince Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

Trading performance analysis for QNCX stock

Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.14. With this latest performance, QNCX shares gained by 51.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.87 for Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9169, while it was recorded at 0.9604 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3707 for the last 200 days.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.38.

Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.50 and a Current Ratio set at 30.50.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QNCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quince Therapeutics Inc. go to 18.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]

There are presently around $8 million, or 26.00% of QNCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNCX stocks are: EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,056,191, which is approximately -48.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 853,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 million in QNCX stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.86 million in QNCX stock with ownership of nearly 30.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quince Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Quince Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:QNCX] by around 242,873 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,167,304 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 983,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,393,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNCX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,609 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,134,540 shares during the same period.