Market cap of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] reaches 5.07M – now what?

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: QLGN] price surged by 16.33 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Composition of Matter Patent for QN-302 Granted by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The patent protects composition of matter for QN-302 and back-up compounds, with exclusivity to the Company into 2040. Concurrently, the Company has received Notice of Intent from the European Patent Office to grant a similar patent in the E.U.

A sum of 7718749 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 259.92K shares. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.37 and dropped to a low of $1.03 until finishing in the latest session at $1.14.

The one-year QLGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.6. The average equity rating for QLGN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QLGN shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for QLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

QLGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.68. With this latest performance, QLGN shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2224, while it was recorded at 1.0338 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7925 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.85 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -316.55.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.80% of QLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QLGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,681, which is approximately -6.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in QLGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $26000.0 in QLGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:QLGN] by around 10,713 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 65,252 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 101,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QLGN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,706 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 53,797 shares during the same period.