Market cap of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] reaches 795.04M – now what?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.07 at the close of the session, up 7.00%. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Pagaya to Participate in the Wolfe FinTech Forum.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will be participating in the Wolfe FinTech Forum on March 14, 2023 in New York, NY.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock is now -13.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGY Stock saw the intraday high of $1.095 and lowest of $1.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.50, which means current price is +27.37% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 18847831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $2.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on PGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33.

How has PGY stock performed recently?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.31. With this latest performance, PGY shares dropped by -13.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0973, while it was recorded at 1.0400 for the last single week of trading.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.96 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.46.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]

There are presently around $250 million, or 42.20% of PGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: VIOLA VENTURES V.C. MANAGEMENT 4 LTD. with ownership of 98,109,329, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.09% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 63,001,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.41 million in PGY stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $44.94 million in PGY stock with ownership of nearly 4.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:PGY] by around 102,550,790 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 17,213,394 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 113,761,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,525,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGY stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 99,484,703 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 167,980 shares during the same period.