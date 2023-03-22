Market cap of Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] reaches 36.83M – now what?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] loss -19.26% or -0.02 points to close at $0.10 with a heavy trading volume of 4671982 shares. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Luokung Announces 30-to-1 Share Combination.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), a British Virgin Islands company, reported that it expects to implement a 30-to-1 share combination on its ordinary shares effective Tuesday, March 22, 2023, with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on that day. Trading in the ordinary shares will continue on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “LKCO”. The new CUSIP number for the ordinary shares following the share combination is G56981 205.

Upon the effectiveness of the share combination, every 30 shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares will automatically be combined into one issued and outstanding ordinary share. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the share combination. Instead, any fractional shares that would have resulted from the split will be rounded up to the next whole number. The share combination affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s outstanding ordinary shares, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.831, the shares rose to $3.90 and dropped to $2.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LKCO points out that the company has recorded -50.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, LKCO reached to a volume of 4671982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LKCO stock

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.57. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -38.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.12 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1638, while it was recorded at 0.1065 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2252 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.86 and a Gross Margin at +5.60. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.43.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.15. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$93,227 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 5,730,941, which is approximately 43.959% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,047,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in LKCO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $21000.0 in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 1,957,478 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 196,377 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 5,288,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,442,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,244 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 196,176 shares during the same period.