Market cap of Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] reaches 33.60M – now what?

Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX: AULT] closed the trading session at $0.09 on 03/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.09, while the highest price level was $0.10. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Ecoark Holdings Changes Its Name to BitNile Metaverse.

BitNile Metaverse to Focus on Platform for 3D Immersive Games, eCommerce, Live Streaming Entertainment and More.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.35 percent and weekly performance of -6.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, AULT reached to a volume of 4242678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

AULT stock trade performance evaluation

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -23.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1222, while it was recorded at 0.0905 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2010 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ault Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.60% of AULT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,386,481, which is approximately -1.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,377,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in AULT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.16 million in AULT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX:AULT] by around 1,975,227 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,016,004 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,619,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,610,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AULT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,067 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 930,940 shares during the same period.