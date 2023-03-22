Market Analysts see Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $17.72 at the close of the session, up 0.28%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Employees Believe a Mentor Would Advance their Careers, but Few Have Access to One.

The most common barriers to participating in formal mentorship are lack of awareness and time; mentorships are seen as more beneficial to career growth than digital resources or conferences.

When it comes to professional development, people want a human connection for advice and guidance, according to new research from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM). And even though they believe mentoring would help advance their careers, less than a third of employees have joined a mentorship program at work.

Qualtrics International Inc. stock is now 70.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XM Stock saw the intraday high of $17.75 and lowest of $17.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.59, which means current price is +81.93% above from all time high which was touched on 03/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 4495058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $17.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

How has XM stock performed recently?

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 10.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.40 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.29, while it was recorded at 17.68 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

There are presently around $2,272 million, or 78.50% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 24,987,839, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,224,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.18 million in XM stocks shares; and GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, currently with $164.8 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 32.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 20,910,226 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 19,045,133 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 88,280,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,235,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,526,392 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,254,387 shares during the same period.