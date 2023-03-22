Market Analysts see Phillips 66 [PSX] gaining to $139. Time to buy?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.45%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Phillips 66 to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, to discuss the company’s first-quarter 2023 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

Over the last 12 months, PSX stock rose by 21.32%. The one-year Phillips 66 stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.21. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.48 billion, with 471.86 million shares outstanding and 461.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, PSX stock reached a trading volume of 7217535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $126.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $115 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.30, while it was recorded at 94.90 for the last single week of trading, and 96.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +7.51. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.68.

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 30.30%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,496 million, or 73.50% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,216,131, which is approximately -0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,326,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.12 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 811 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 16,385,792 shares. Additionally, 600 investors decreased positions by around 17,098,471 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 306,614,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,098,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,249,518 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,286,343 shares during the same period.