Market Analysts see Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] surged by $1.47 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.87 during the day while it closed the day at $22.66. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Complete Merger.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Two Leading Community Banks Based in the Northwest Combine to Create One of the Largest Banks Headquartered in the West.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia”) (Nasdaq: COLB), the parent company of Columbia Bank, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (“Umpqua”), the parent company of Umpqua Bank, announced today the closing of their previously announced merger, combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West.

Columbia Banking System Inc. stock has also gained 5.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COLB stock has declined by -23.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.09% and lost -24.79% year-on date.

The market cap for COLB stock reached $4.77 billion, with 208.25 million shares outstanding and 206.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, COLB reached a trading volume of 4477465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $33.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Columbia Banking System Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on COLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.93.

COLB stock trade performance evaluation

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, COLB shares dropped by -28.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.74 for Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.76, while it was recorded at 21.75 for the last single week of trading, and 30.17 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.60. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.55.

Return on Total Capital for COLB is now 10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.98. Additionally, COLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] managed to generate an average of $119,507 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System Inc. go to 8.00%.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,646 million, or 41.11% of COLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,619,147, which is approximately 2.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,497,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.8 million in COLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $228.36 million in COLB stock with ownership of nearly 1.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Columbia Banking System Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ:COLB] by around 20,837,540 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 16,362,763 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 167,824,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,024,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLB stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,148,605 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,222,257 shares during the same period.