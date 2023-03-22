Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] moved down -1.37: Why It’s Important

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.37% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.42%. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Invitation Homes Receives Credit Rating Upgrade to ‘BBB’ from Standard and Poor’s.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) upgraded the company’s issuer and issue-level credit ratings to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’ with a Stable outlook.

“We are proud of our execution over the last two years to further strengthen our balance sheet by accessing a variety of attractively-priced unsecured financing channels to refinance over $3 billion of secured debt in 2021 and 2022 and push our nearest-term final debt maturity to 2026,” said Jon Olsen, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Finance at Invitation Homes. “We are pleased that S&P has upgraded Invitation Homes to ‘BBB’ in recognition of these improvements to our capital structure and the positive fundamentals that our business continues to enjoy.”.

Over the last 12 months, INVH stock dropped by -25.80%. The one-year Invitation Homes Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.32. The average equity rating for INVH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.83 billion, with 611.45 million shares outstanding and 610.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, INVH stock reached a trading volume of 4578123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $34.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on INVH stock. On January 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for INVH shares from 44 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 68.09.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.75, while it was recorded at 30.77 for the last single week of trading, and 33.74 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.77 and a Gross Margin at +30.89. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Total Capital for INVH is now 3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.67. Additionally, INVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] managed to generate an average of $232,552 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 13.04%.

There are presently around $19,294 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,242,458, which is approximately 0.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 77,392,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.79 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 1.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 30,312,209 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 28,598,970 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 580,159,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 639,070,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,582,532 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 6,564,509 shares during the same period.